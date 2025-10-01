PennDOT extends lane restrictions on Washington Pike through mid-October

COLLIER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has extended single-lane restrictions on Washington Pike in Collier Township through mid-October.

These restrictions will occur on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. between the I-79 interchange and Mayer Street. The lane closures are necessary to facilitate ongoing construction work, including signage installation, utility relocation and other adjustments.

The $5.61 million project began in November 2022 and involves widening the roadway to add exclusive left turn lanes at the intersection of Washington Pike and Vanadium Road. The intersection has been redesigned to a standard plus intersection, which includes the removal of dual driveways at Eat’n Park and the former Peter’s Place.

Additional improvements include new sidewalks, updated ADA curb ramps, traffic signal upgrades and updated signing and pavement markings. The project also involves drainage and guide rail work, along with other miscellaneous construction tasks.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

