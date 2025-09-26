PennDOT, first responders working together to show parents how to keep child passengers safe

BELLEVUE, Pa. — PennDOT and first responders are working together to make sure families keep their young ones safe.

It’s National Child Passenger Safety Week and PennDOT partnered with Allegheny County Police, PA Traffic Injury Prevention Project and the Bellevue Fire Department to teach parents how to properly buckle in their children.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, using the correct car seat reduces the chance of fatal injury by 71 percent for infants and 54 percent for toddlers.

“As a mom, it’s something I’m constantly thinking about because I can’t control what other drivers are doing or the decisions that they’re making. But I can control making sure she’s buckled up and everyone in my vehicle is,” said PennDOT District 11 Safety Press Officer Yasmeen Manyisha.

Police and fire departments have child passenger safety technicians available to help parents and guardians year-round.

“There are so many locations, often the local police or fire department, which have certified car seat technicians that can help you install your car or booster seat,” said Manyisha. “When it comes to your child’s safety, do not guess if the seat is properly installed. It costs nothing to visit an expert who can double-check and verify the installation is safe for your little one.”

Parents are reminded that wearing their own seat belt sets a good example.

