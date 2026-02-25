PennDOT holding job fair in Aspinwall on Wednesday

ASPINWALL, Pa. — PennDOT District 11 is hosting a job fair on Wednesday to fill various available positions in Allegheny County.

The event takes place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the PennDOT Allegheny County Maintenance Office on Fox Chapel Road in Aspinwall.

Commonwealth recruitment staff and hiring managers will be on site to provide application assistance and conduct interviews. The department is offering road tests and the potential for conditional job offers for specific positions during the six-hour event.

Available positions in Allegheny County include CDL drivers, diesel mechanics and trainees, highway maintenance workers, semi-skilled laborers, tradesman helpers and tunnel maintainers. hiring managers and recruitment staff will be available to discuss these specific roles and meet with interested individuals throughout the day.

The job fair features a streamlined hiring process designed to assist candidates. PennDOT will provide application assistance and road tests onsite. Additionally, hiring managers have the authority to extend potential conditional job offers for certain job titles during the event.

Jobseekers planning to attend the fair are required to bring two forms of identification.

