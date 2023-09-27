Local

PennDOT inviting residents to give feedback on construction, maintenance services

By WPXI.com News Staff

PennDOT inviting residents to give feedback on construction, maintenance services

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is asking residents to give feedback on construction and maintenance services through an online survey.

Statewide, 485 bridges have been put out for bid to be repaired, replaced or preserved since the beginning of this year. PennDOT said that so far, 161 of them have been completed.

More than 3,100 miles of roadway have been improved by road crews, including 1,065 miles of paving.

“The PennDOT team and our industry partners work hard to keep people moving and our economy growing,” PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll said. “This survey is one way that we continually look for educational opportunities and areas of success or potential improvement.”

The survey is 24 questions long, and those interested have until Oct. 20 to take it.

Click here if you are interested in participating.

