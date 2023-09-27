PennDOT, Norfolk Southern agreement will expand rail service between Pittsburgh, New York City

PITTSBURGH — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has finalized an agreement to expand passenger rail service.

The agreement with Norfolk Southern will expand passenger rail service on the Amtrak line in Western Pennsylvania.

Right now, the service travels roundtrip between New York City and Pittsburgh once a day. Once the agreement goes into effect, services will be increased to twice a day.

“This agreement lays the groundwork for expanded passenger rail service in Western Pennsylvania while simultaneously preserving a critical freight rail corridor,” said PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll. “Ensuring more Pennsylvanians have access to safe and reliable transportation to Western PA will reduce commute times, help connect hundreds of thousands of residents, and boost local economies. This expansion of service on the Pennsylvanian will provide key mobility and economic benefits.”

The state will invest more than $200 million in infrastructure to support the expansion. Norfolk Southern will construct and maintain the infrastructure and safety improvement.

According to a news release, PennDOT has applied for federal grant funding to help pay for the expansion.

“We look forward to working with PennDOT and Norfolk Southern on this expansion of Amtrak service in the Commonwealth,” said Amtrak Vice President of State Supported Services Ray Lang.

