PennDOT preparing for incoming snow, dropping temperatures

PITTSBURGH — Snow flurries and bitter temperatures are heading our way Monday night.

“Temperatures are pretty low right now and they are going to continue to be low. There is salt on the roads already residuals and we are just going to be treating ice conditions that are out there right now,” Allegheny County PennDOT Maintenance Engineer Ben DeVore said.

PennDOT said in Allegheny County, the department is in full call-out mode. That means extended shifts for crews with 60 trucks already starting at 4 p.m. and 12 more coming in at midnight.

“It’s going to be all hands on deck across the county,” DeVore said.

The goal is to make sure roads are clear and safe for the morning commute. As for drivers, he has some advice.

“Be alert for changing conditions, slow down, take your time. Give the plow trucks as much room as possible don’t be trying to force your way through, the safest place to be is behind them,” DeVore said.

While PennDOT has the major highways, the city’s public works crews plan to get to work too. Channel 11 is told the city won’t be pretreating roads, but plan to have crews out by 10 p.m. and working in shifts through the night and into tomorrow afternoon.

