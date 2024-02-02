PennDOT to unveil plans for Geibel Road bridge replacement in Butler County

SUMMIT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — PennDOT announced Friday it will unveil virtual plans regarding replacing the bridge that carries Geibel Road over Bronnie Brooke in Summit Township, Butler County.

PennDOT said the public is invited to view the virtual plans, which are designed to share preliminary information on the project’s status, schedule, design and right-of-way acquisition.

An online presentation of the project has been posted which outlines and explains the proposed plans and schedule for this project. To access the webpage visit www.PennDOT.gov/District10 click on the Public Meetings link under the District Links heading, pick the Butler County box, and then choose Geibel Road Bridge Project tile. The presentation will be available from Feb. 7 through 21, 2024.

The project is expected to start in summer 2025 and will cost an estimated $1 million, PennDOT said.

