Pennsylvania alcohol sales top $3.15B for 2022-23 fiscal year

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Wine and spirits sales in Pennsylvania topped $3.15 billion in the 2022-23 fiscal year.

According to the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board, this is $133 million more in sales, or 4.5% greater, than the previous year.

The PLCB said $869.7 million was contributed to state and local governments and other beneficiaries.

More than $813.5 million was contributed to the general fund that finances Pennsylvania schools, health and human services, law enforcement ad other public services.

Nearly $1.7 million was awarded in grants for alcohol education to reduce underage and dangerous drinking.

