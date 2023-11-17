Pennsylvania American Water announces scheduled service disruption for parts of Uniontown

A scheduled water service disruption will take place Saturday for portions of Uniontown.

Crews will be transferring customer connections onto a new water main, Pennsylvania American Water announced Friday. The connection transfers are part of a $360,000 water line replacement project.

Beginning at 6 a.m. on Saturday, contractors will be working at the intersection of Markle and Connellsville Street. Customers in the following areas will experience a temporary service disruption: Connellsville Street, North Gordon Street, Forbes Street, Elm Alley, Wagner Street, Areford Street, Cycle Avenue, Foster Avenue, Wilbur Avenue, Caroline Ave and Amber Lane.

The company anticipates resuming regular service at around 4 p.m. on Saturday.

