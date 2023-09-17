Pennsylvania American Water replacing wastewater system in McKeesport with $11 million project

MCKEESPORT, Pa. — The City of McKeesport is beginning work on an $11 million wastewater system upgrade.

5,000 feet of sewer main will be replaced and upgraded and a new vault will be installed to store wastewater during heavy rainfall.

Pennsylvania American Water is funding the replacement of the water system.

Work on the project starts on Monday along White Street between State Route 148 and Juniata Street. Sewer mains will also be replaced between 5th Avenue between Evans and White Street, White Street between 5th Avenue and Ravine Street and Ravine Street between White Street and Evans Street.

Crews will work on the project Mondays through Fridays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and should be done working by late November.

