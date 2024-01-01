Pennsylvania business owner killed in weekend plane crash

FOREST COUNTY, Pa. — A Pennsylvania business owner was killed in a plane crash over the weekend.

According to NBC affiliate WJAC, John Burley, 59, of Windber, was found Friday night at the site of the crash.

The plane crashed in the area of Buzzard Swamp Road in Jenks Township, Forest County.

WJAC reports that the NTSB is investigating the crash.

Burley’s business, Everything Ice INC, shared the news of his death on Facebook:

“It is with profound sadness that we announce the tragic and untimely passing of our leader, our friend, our owner, John Burley. John was the patriarch of Everything Ice. His impact on the ice rink industry and the lives of many people along the way will leave a lasting impression for generations.”

