Pennsylvania could go after tax returns, lottery winnings of people who owe turnpike tolls

A bill was passed by the Pennsylvania Senate Wednesday allowing the Department of Revenue to go after the income tax returns and lottery winnings of people who owe turnpike tolls.

The bill now goes to the House of Representatives.

The Turnpike Commission expected losses after the turnpike converted to cashless tolling in 2020.

Many vehicles now have E-ZPass, which collects toll information and charges motorists. Turnpike cameras read the license plates of vehicles that do not have an E-ZPass and send bills to the owners. But the toll-by-plate system can miss concealed or faded plates.

If the bill passes, the Department of Revenue could divert money from someone’s lottery prize of more than $2,500 or their income tax return.

