Pennsylvania Department of Health warns about fruit pouches recalled for ‘elevated lead levels’

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is warning parents and caregivers after the FDA recalled fruit pouches that could contain elevated lead levels.

The WanaBana apple cinnamon fruit puree pouches were recalled on Oct. 28.

The pouches are primarily white and green in color with a purple cap. All lot codes and expiration dates are included in this recall.

“Lead can be very harmful if ingested, especially for a young child,” said Acting Secretary of Health Dr. Debra Bogen. “We want to get the message out to help protect and prevent potential harm to children. Puree pouches are a popular food option for our youngest residents. Parents and caregivers should check their child’s puree pouches and dispose of any of the recalled products.”

The CDC is recommending all families should have their children tested for lead exposure.

The pouches were sold nationwide through multiple retailers including Sam’s Club, Amazon and Dollar Tree.

