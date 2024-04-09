Pennsylvania Department of Revenue extends call center hours for last-minute tax filers

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Department of Revenue has extended its call center hours for late-season tax filers.

The deadline to submit 2023 personal income tax returns is Monday, April 15.

“We know from our experience that many of our fellow Pennsylvanians who have personal income tax questions benefit from speaking directly with one of our trained representatives on the phone,” Browne said. “That’s why we make a push during this time of year to offer as much phone support as possible prior to the filing deadline. We also have a number of customer resource options on the Department’s website that provide answers to common questions and will help taxpayers get their returns filed on time.”

Starting Tuesday, April 9, the extended hours will be:

April 9-12: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

April 13: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

April 15: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group