Pennsylvania Department of Revenue warns of scams targeting PTRR applicants

PITTSBURGH — The Pennsylvania Department of Revenue issued a warning regarding a scam that’s targeting older Pennsylvanians and people with disabilities.

According to the Department of Revenue, the scam targets people who have applied for a rebate through Pennsylvania’s Property Tax/Rent Rebate program.

According to the Pennsylvania Treasury Department, applicants of the program have been receiving calls from scammers who are asking for their bank account information to facilitate the payment of their rebates through direct deposit. The callers tell applicants they’re from Treasury.

Officials said applicants have the option to include their banking information on the application to receive their rebate through direct deposit. Those who don’t include their banking information are mailed a paper check.

“We want everyone to know that the Treasury Department and the Department of Revenue will never call applicants of this program and ask for their bank information,” Secretary of Revenue Pat Browne said. “No one should give out this sensitive personal information over the phone from an unsolicited caller. If you have any suspicion at all that a call like this is a scam, hang up the phone immediately.”

You can check the status of your rebate by using the Where’s My Rebate? tool or by contacting the Department of Revenue through the Online Customer Service Center.

