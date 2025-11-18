Pennsylvania food corporation to pay over $1 million penalty for violating Clean Water Act, DOJ says

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Pennsylvania food corporation will pay a penalty of over $1 million because of violations of the Clean Water Act, the Department of Justice said.

The DOJ, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (PADEP) announced a settlement with Hanover Foods on Tuesday.

A complaint filed against Hanover Food Corporation said the company was failing to comply with state guidelines as it dumped wastewater into Oil Creek. That creek flows to the Susquehanna River and then to the Chesapeake Bay. The complaint said Hanover Foods violated its state permit 600 times.

Officials said Hanover Foods Corporation will pay a $1.15 million civil penalty and take actions to address its violations of the Clean Water Act.

The wastewater reportedly contained ammonia, nitrogen and phosphorus.

“Hanover Foods allegedly failed to properly treat industrial wastes at its wastewater treatment facility, jeopardizing human health and the environment,” said Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Adam Gustafson of the Justice Department’s Environment and Natural Resources Division (ENRD). “The Clean Water Act was enacted more than 50 years ago with the purpose of putting a stop to this type of water pollution. If accepted by the court, the consent decree will hold the company accountable and help ensure it continues to upgrade its facility and take other steps to prevent unlawful discharges of industrial waste.”

Hanover Foods is expected to install new equipment to prevent future violations by upgrading its wastewater treatment system, closely monitor compliance with its discharge permit and report any violations.

“Ensuring that Hanover Foods takes the necessary steps to prevent the release of nutrients and other pollutants underscores the EPA’s commitment to protecting our nation’s waterways,” said Acting Assistant Administrator Craig Pritzlaff of the EPA’s Office of Enforcement and Compliance Assurance (OECA). “The measures outlined in the consent decree are essential for bringing Hanover’s facility into compliance with the Clean Water Act. They are vital for safeguarding the Chesapeake Bay and ensuring that local water sources remain clean, thereby protecting the health and well-being of the communities that rely on them.”

Expected improvements include: installation of a permanent boiler to maintain proper temperatures in its treatment process, implementation of spare-parts programs to avoid equipment downtime and improvements to Hanover’s operations and maintenance program.

