Pennsylvania Game Commission investigating opossum found hanging from tree in Armstrong County

FORD CITY, Pa. — Pennsylvania Game Commission’s Southwest Region is asking for the public’s help after an opossum was found hanging from a tree in Armstrong County.

According to Operation Game Thief, Pennsylvania Game Commission on Facebook, the Virginia opossum was found along Pine Hollow Road in Ford City on Dec. 29.

The investigation shows the opossum was found tied with a noose around its neck and hung over the roadway, officials said.

Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to report it to the Pennsylvania Game Commission’s Southwest Region at 1-833-PGC-HUNT or the Operation Game Thief Hotline at 1-888-PGC-8001 or online at http://bit.ly/PGCOGT.

