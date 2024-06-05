Pennsylvania Game Commission removes bear from tree near Cumberland County high school

CAMP HILL, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Game Commission tranquilized and removed a bear from a tree near a high school.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission-Southcentral Region said on Facebook that the bear was in a tree behind Trinity High School near Camp Hill in Cumberland County.

Fire crews brought a ladder truck, which allowed the warden to tranquilize the bear. Police officers and firefighters were in place with a tarp to catch the bear as the drugs took effect and it fell from its branch.

The bear had a soft landing and was quickly transferred to a bear trap for transport.

According to the game commission, the bear, which weighed around 115 pounds, was likely a yearling whose mother recently ran off to prepare for another breeding season. While bear cubs are taught everything they need to know to survive before the mother runs off, it is not unusual for them to be a little disoriented and find themselves in predicaments, like being in a tree in a busy location.

If you are interested in learning more about bear behavior and how to reduce human-bear conflicts, visit bearwise.org.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group