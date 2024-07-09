Pennsylvania great-grandmother who just finished cancer treatment wins $5M lottery prize

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A great-grandmother from Pennsylvania won $5 million from a scratch-off ticket shortly after she finished radiation treatments for breast cancer.

Donna Osborne, 75, bought the ticket because a family trip didn’t go as planned.

“I was at the airport with my daughter. We were on our way to see family in Florida when the flight got delayed. Well, it was delayed so many times, I decided to go home. My daughter stayed and flew to Florida,” Osborne said. “If I didn’t leave the airport, I would have never bought that ticket!”

Osborne stopped for gas at a convenience store in Lancaster County and bought a $5 scratch-off. She won $50 from the ticket, which she then used to buy another one that won her the game’s top prize.

“I could not believe my eyes!” Osborne said. “I went back into the store and said, ‘Can you please check this? Is it right or wrong?’ Well, the clerk said, ‘It’s right!’”

Osborne, who said she’s been playing the lottery “since it began” around 50 years ago, worked for decades providing transportation for Amish people and doesn’t plan to retire anytime soon.

“I don’t know what I’d do with myself, I have to keep moving,” she said. “I think I’ll invest some of the prize, sure, but then go to Alaska.”

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

