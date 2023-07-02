Pennsylvania Inspector General charges 52 people with public assistance fraud

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Inspector General charged 52 people with public assistance fraud in May 2023.

According to a news release, the restitution owed to the state in all of the cases totaled $347,497.

“It is imperative that we fulfill our duty to the citizens of Pennsylvania by ensuring the proper allocation of public benefits,” said State Inspector General Lucas M. Miller. “We are fortunate to partner with the Department of Human Services (DHS) to uphold the integrity of these programs and preserve the public’s confidence in assistance programs.”

All 52 people are facing felony fraud charges. A news release said they misrepresented themselves and fraudulently received taxpayer-funded benefits.

If they are convicted, the maximum penalty is seven years in prison and a $15,000 fine.

