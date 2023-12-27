Pennsylvania lawmakers address uptick in guns found at airports this year

PITTSBURGH — It’s clearly marked as you walk through the security checkpoint at Pittsburgh International Airport, but that hasn’t stopped 6500 people across the country this year from bringing guns. The statistics are alarming, as 90% were loaded.

“It’s inexplicable to me that this is taking place considering there are fines enforced, increased signage everywhere and folks still feel it’s okay to bring a firearm onto an aircraft,” said Representative Dan Frankel.

The numbers appear to keep climbing each year. That’s why Frankel wants to make a change to better protect those coming through the airports.

“One of the things we’d like to do is give governments additional tools to make sure this doesn’t take place. One of those would be to revoke the license to carry for the individual caught trying to bring a firearm through TSA checkpoint,” Frankel said.

Frankel told Channel 11 this shouldn’t be controversial as you are still allowed to legally bring guns onto planes as long as they are properly checked in your baggage.

“If you are convicted of shoplifting you lose your permit to carry, if you are convicted of possession of marijuana you lose your permit to carry, in my view, this rises to a much more critical level of concern,” Frankel said.

On the other side, another local lawmaker said he would not be voting for this bill.

“This is another example of people in the legislature trying to find a problem. The truth is that one in 165,000 travelers have this issue while going through TSA,” said Rep. Aaron Bernstine.

Bernstine said he believes the legislation is unnecessary and that there are already mechanisms in place to revoke gun permits.

“Today, both judges as well as sheriffs can revoke someone’s right to conceal carry a firearm if they are trying to do harm,” Bernstine said.

Frankel is hoping to have the bill finalized and introduced sometime next month.

