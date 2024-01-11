Pennsylvania lawmakers approve plan recommending $5.4B for public schools

HARRSIBURG, Pa. — After months of hearings and meetings, a committee of state lawmakers failed to reach a bipartisan compromise in presenting plans for improving Pennsylvania’s public schools.

Two plans, one with Republican support and the other championed by Democrats, were presented during the final meeting for the Basic Education Funding Commission.

The commission, comprised of six Republicans, six Democrats, and three members of Governor Josh Shapiro’s administration, was tasked with reviewing how to make the education system fair for all, following a landmark court decision that found the state’s current system “unconstitutional.”

The Democrats’ plan was adopted after receiving the majority vote, with officials voting along party lines.

“The future of Pennsylvania depends on getting our system of public education to not only pass constitutional muster but exceed it from pre-K to higher education,” said Senate Democrat Lindsey Williams.

The adopted report found that the statewide “adequacy gap” is $5.4 billion, “to which it is important to assign a state and local responsibility.”

It calls for that investment to be made over a seven-year period, while specifically recommending funds for the education workforce, student supports, and more.

The Republicans’ report, however, recommended re-setting the base amount each district receives from the state, noting that as things stand now, Pennsylvania invests $17.8 billion for education, which is about 40% of the general fund.

“This report highlights key steps the legislature and Governor Josh Shapiro have taken to prioritze urgent maintenance needs in public schools facilities through recently enacted state laws, as well as recommending future steps to provide for greater uniformity, accountability, and resources to address what school district facility funding needs,” said Senate Republican Kristin Phillips-Hill.

While the Democrats’ plan was approved, no action can be taken without the General Assembly. Governor Shapiro would then need to sign off on any funding changes passed by lawmakers.

The Education Law Center PA and the Public Interest Law Center, which brought the legal case that led to the landmark court opinion, released a statement reading in part “We are hopeful that the coming state budget will include a concrete plan to make this proposal a reality—including a substantial first-year commitment and firm funding targets year-by-year—so that our educators can plan, our leaders can be held accountable, and our students can be sure to see the benefits.”

