Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball ticket worth $100,000, sold in Allegheny County, about to expire

Pennsylvania Lottery players, check your tickets. A Powerball with Power Play ticket worth $100,000 that was sold in Allegheny County will soon expire.

The unclaimed ticket, for the Dec. 17, 2022 drawing, was sold by Cash Market at 1017 Fourth Avenue in Coraopolis. The ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn, 33-56-64-66-68, and the red Powerball 12.

A prize claim must be filed either by mail or at a Pennsylvania Lottery area office by Sunday, Dec. 17.

Go to palottery.pa.us for more information.

