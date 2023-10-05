Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball ticket worth $100,000 sold in Allegheny County

PITTSBURGH — Four tickets worth a combined $3.2 million were sold for Wednesday’s Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball drawing, including one in Allegheny County.

The $100,000 winning ticket was sold at the Rite Aid at 209 Atwood Street in Pittsburgh’s Oakland neighborhood.

According to the Pennsylvania Lottery, the ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn and the red Powerball 1. It also had the Power Play option which multiplied its winnings by two.

The Rite Aid will receive a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The other winning tickets include a $2 million ticket sold in Luzerne County, a $1 million ticket sold in Philadelphia and another $100,000 ticket sold in York County.

Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball winners have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes.

