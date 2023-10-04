Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth $1 million sold in Allegheny County

GIBSONIA, Pa. — A Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth over $1 million was sold in Allegheny County.

According to the Pennsylvania Lottery, the Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket sold for Tuesday’s drawing matched all five balls drawn and won $1,080,411.50.

The winning numbers were 7-10-16-27-35.

The winning ticket was sold at the Save-N-Go at 5610 William Flynn Highway in Gibsonia. The store earned a $10,000 bonus for selling the ticket.

A main Cash 5 game prize must be claimed within one year of the drawing date. Any prizes won on any Quick Cash game must be claimed within one year of the purchase date, the Pennsylvania Lottery said.

Anyone holding a jackpot-winning Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket should contact the nearest Lottery office for further instructions or call 1-800-692-7481.

