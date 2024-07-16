Local

Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth $1M sold in Butler County

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

ZELIENOPLE, Pa. — A Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off ticket worth $1 million was recently sold in Butler County.

The ticket was sold at the Kwik Fil at 631 West New Castle Street in Zelienople.

The store will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Scratch-off prizes expire one year from the game’s end-sale date posted at palottery.com.

