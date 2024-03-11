Local

Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth $890,000 sold at local 7-Eleven

By Natalie Reid Miller, WPXI-TV

Pennsylvania Lottery (Pennsylvania Lottery)

By Natalie Reid Miller, WPXI-TV

A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth $890,000 was recently sold in Westmoreland County.

The Match 6 Lotto from the March 10 drawing correctly matched all six winning numbers, 5-8-18-23-30-37, to win the prize.

The 7-Eleven at 9299 Route 30 in Irwin earns a $5,000 bonus for selling the ticket.

Visit palottery.com for information.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Bass Pro Shops announces plans for first Pittsburgh-area location
  • Russell Wilson indicates he plans to sign with the Pittsburgh Steelers
  • 2024 Academy Awards: ‘Oppenheimer’ dominates with 7 Oscars
  • VIDEO: Son of local advocate receives kidney after waiting over a year
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts

    • ©2024 Cox Media Group

    Most Read