Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth $890,000 sold at local 7-Eleven

A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth $890,000 was recently sold in Westmoreland County.

The Match 6 Lotto from the March 10 drawing correctly matched all six winning numbers, 5-8-18-23-30-37, to win the prize.

The 7-Eleven at 9299 Route 30 in Irwin earns a $5,000 bonus for selling the ticket.

Visit palottery.com for information.

