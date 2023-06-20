Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth over $780,000 sold in Allegheny County

A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 with Quick Cash worth over $780,000 recently sold at a local Giant Eagle.

The ticket, sold for the June 16 drawing, matched all five balls drawn, 6-7-20-28-43, to win $781,843. The Giant Eagle at 100 Settlers Ridge Center Road in Robinson Township earns a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Visit palottery.com for more information.

