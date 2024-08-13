Pennsylvania man accused of shooting at people who asked him to turn his music down

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. — A Somerset County man is facing charges after allegedly shooting at people who confronted him about driving up and down the road while blaring music after midnight.

NBC affiliate WJAC reports Joseph Paruch, 37, was driving back and forth down Hoffman Church Road and playing loud music between 1 and 3 a.m. Sunday morning in Jenner Township.

At one point, he allegedly parked his vehicle at a nearby church and one of the neighbors confronted him about the music and asked him to leave.

WJAC reports Paruch then blocked an intersection with his car, grabbed a rifle and fired shots at the house and the victims’ vehicle.

Witnesses also said he appeared to be intoxicated and they found an empty beer can in the road.

Paruch is in the Somerset County Prison on $250,000 bail. He is facing multiple charges, including attempted homicide.

