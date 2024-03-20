Pennsylvania man accused of strangling his mother for life insurance money

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. — A Clearfield County man is accused of strangling his mother to death to claim her life insurance policy.

NBC affiliate WJAC reports that police were called to a house in Clearfield Borough on March 15 for a reported “cardiac incident.”

First responders found a 69-year-old woman, Paula Lombardo, dead on her bead “ice cold and stiff as a board.” An autopsy determined she died from asphyxiation and her death was ruled a homicide.

Police interviewed several witnesses, including her son, David Lombardo, 43.

WJAC reports that David Lombardo “showed no emotion” about his mother’s death and asked officers when he would receive her death certificate so he could collect her life insurance policy and have access to her bank account.

Police said David Lombardo strangled his mother and then moved her body.

He is charged with criminal homicide, aggravated assault, strangulation, evidence tampering and abuse of a corpse.

