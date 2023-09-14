Pennsylvania man charged with sexually assaulting multiple young victims

INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. — A Clearfield County man is facing charges after officials said he sexually assaulted multiple young victims.

According to the Indiana County Office of the District Attorney, Manas J. Lee, 63, from Westover, is facing six felony charges of rape and six felony charges of involuntary deviant sexual intercourse.

Pennsylvania state police said in a criminal complaint that they became aware of allegations against Lee that claimed he had sexually assaulted a minor around 20 years ago.

During the investigation, multiple individuals made allegations against Lee. They told police of various times Lee sexually assaulted them and times they saw Lee sexually assaulting others.

Lee is being held on a $500,000 bail in the Indiana County Jail. He was unable to post bail and will be held in prison pending a preliminary hearing.

