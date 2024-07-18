Local

Pennsylvania man tries to avoid arrest by jumping from bridge while naked, police say

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. — A man tried to avoid being arrested by jumping from a bridge in Clearfield County while naked, police say.

NBC affiliate WJAC reports police responded on Monday to calls about a naked man in the road, who investigators identified as Nicholas Osborn, 31.

Osborn was under the influence at the time and initially ran from officers, according to police.

Police said Osborn tried to jump from the Nichols Street Bridge in Clearfield County while being taken into custody.

Osborn was given a medical evaluation and is charged with indecent exposure, resisting arrest, open lewdness and disorderly conduct.

