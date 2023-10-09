Pennsylvania Powerball players won up to $150,000 in Saturday’s drawing

PITTSBURGH — If you haven’t thrown away your Powerball ticket from Saturday’s drawing — give it another look, several Pennsylvania lottery players came home with a prize.

The numbers selected in Saturday’s drawing were 47-54-57-60-65 and the red Powerball was 19. The multiplier was 3X. While no one won the jackpot prize, Pennsylvanians took home up to $150,000.

According to the Pennsylvania lottery, two players matched four of the five white balls, the Powerball and purchased Power Play. Those lucky players won $150,000.

Another seven players matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball, coming home with $50,000 each.

Since the Powerball jackpot hasn’t been claimed in 34 consecutive drawings, Monday night’s prize is worth $1.55 billion.

You can watch the Powerball drawing live on Channel 11 tonight.

