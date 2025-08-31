Pennsylvania resident wins $1 million in Saturday Powerball drawing

PITTSBURGH, Pa. — Although no one took home the over $1 billion Powerball jackpot during Saturday's drawing, some Pennsylvanians still won big.

The numbers drawn Saturday were 3, 18, 22, 27 and 33, with the Powerball 17. The Power Play multiplier was 3.

The next Powerball drawing is on Monday night and is currently estimated to be worth $1.1 billion (estimated cash value of $498.4 million).

