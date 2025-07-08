Pennsylvania sending search and rescue team, aid to flood-ravaged Texas

Pennsylvanians are coming together to help Texas after catastrophic flooding.

Gov. Josh Shapiro announced that members of Pa Task Force 1, an urban search and rescue team, have been activated to lead a multi-state support team for search, rescue and vital response. They leave in the next 24 hours.

“On behalf of our entire Commonwealth, we’re praying for Texas — and every family who is mourning the loss of a loved one tonight," Gov. Shapiro said.

Additionally, Pittsburgh non-profit Brother’s Brother Foundation is sending aid to Texas.

The organization has committed $50,000 in financial support to the response and is pledging 100% of its donations to emergency relief.

“What it really makes me feel is the generosity of your viewers because in reality, we’re just an extension of their hearts and minds,” Brother’s Brother Foundation President Ozzy Samad told Channel 11.

Brother’s Brother may also provide humanitarian assistance, like sending hygiene kits and blankets to help flood survivors or medical supplies for first responders.

