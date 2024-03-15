Pennsylvania State Police accepting applications for annual youth camp

Pennsylvania State Police have begun accepting applications for its annual youth camp.

The Elmer Hafer-American Legion-State Police-National Guard Youth Camp will be held June 9-15 at Messiah University in Mechanicsburg, Cumberland County.

The leadership camp is for those ages 15 to 17 interested in pursuing a career in law enforcement or the military. The camp, formerly known as State Police Youth Week, works to improve the relationship between Pennsylvania’s youth and the law enforcement community.

This year marks the 52nd camp held since 1970.

Members of the state police, the Pennsylvania Army National Guard and the American Legion staff the week-long camp. Cadets work on team-building exercises, physical fitness training, classroom activities involving police and military careers and a marksmanship course. Cadets also visit the State Police Academy in Hershey and Fort Indiantown Gap National Guard Training Center in Lebanon County.

The camp offers three $1,000 scholarship awards at the end of the week.

Applicants must be between the ages of 15 and 17 prior to entering the camp and not reach age 18 during the camp. Cadets who previously attended the camp are not eligible to apply again. Applicants should be physically fit, in good health and have a good academic record. There is no cost to participants, as their local American Legion post sponsors their attendance.

Interested applicants can read more about the camp by visiting pa-legion.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group