Pennsylvania State Police arrest man after high-speed chase in Unity Township

UNITY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man is behind bars after state police say he led officers on a high-speed chase in Unity Township.

According to state police in Greensburg, troopers tried to conduct a traffic stop for summary violations on Lincoln Highway on Nov. 25 around 6:11 p.m.

The driver fled at a high rate of speed and troopers decided to terminate the pursuit due to speed and location.

According to state police, the driver, Gavin Ewt, 21, from Bolivar, was later found at his house and arrested.

Ewt is charged with fleeing or attempting to elude an officer, expired vehicle registration, operating a vehicle without a valid inspection and four counts of failure to stop at a red signal.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group