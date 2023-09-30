Pennsylvania State Police in Butler looking for missing, endangered man

BUTLER, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police in Butler are searching for a missing and endangered man.

Zhamare Wyche, 19, was last seen on Friday at 2:50 p.m., wearing a black hoodie and black gym shorts.

Police said Wyche may be carrying a black duffel bag with red on the side.

Troopers believe Wyche may be at special risk of harm or injury. He has multiple mental health conditions and is diabetic.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 724-284-8100.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group