Missing 87-year-old woman from Ligonier found safe, state police say

LIGONIER, Pa. — UPDATE 11:30 p.m.

Pennsylvania State Police say an 87-year-old woman who was reported missing has been found and is safe.

Pennsylvania State Police are looking a missing 87-year-old woman who they say may be at risk of harm.

Nancy Matrunics was last seen in the area of St. Clair Street in Ligonier Borough in Westmoreland County on Monday at 11:45 a.m.

Troopers said she may be at special risk of harm or injury and she may be confused.

She was driving a 2016 Burgundy Ford Focus with a license plate registration of LBN5694.

Pennsylvania State Police looking for missing 87-year-old woman who may be at risk of harm Pennsylvania State Police are looking a missing 87-year-old woman who they say may be at risk of harm. (WPXI/WPXI)

Troopers say Matrunics is 5 feet 6 inch tall and weighs 200 pounds. She has grey hairs and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to call 911 or contact the Ligonier Borough Police Department by calling 724-600-7334.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group