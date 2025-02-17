Pennsylvania State Police find missing man from Greensburg

GREENSBURG, Pa. — UPDATE: Pennsylvania State Police said the missing man was found and is safe.

Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a missing man who was last seen in Greensburg.

Troopers said David Francis Skoloda, 60, was last seen on Locus Valley Road at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday. He left the area on foot.

Skoloda is about 6 feet tall and weighs around 165 pounds.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call 911.

