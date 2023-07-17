Pennsylvania State Police looking for owner of bull found in Wayne Township

WAYNE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police in New Castle are looking for the owner of a bull.

According to state police, troopers were dispatched to 4556 Old Pittsburgh Road in Wayne Township for a report of a bull found on the property.

The caller told state police that the bull was secured on their property and had been fed and given water.

Anyone who is missing their bull or anyone who has information as to who might be is asked to call state police in New Castle at (724) 598-2211.

