Pennsylvania State Police reveal new way for public to share information to help with investigations

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police revealed a new way for the public to submit information that will help troopers with active investigations, cold cases and missing persons cases.

“Assistance from the public is often vital to solving crimes or locating missing or wanted individuals,” said Lieutenant Colonel George Bivens, Deputy Commissioner of Operations in a release. “The social media platforms, the toll-free number, and the online tip form are all easy ways to send us information that may solve a case or get a dangerous individual off the streets.”

The new tool, called PSP Tips, includes information on nearly 100 cold case homicides, missing persons, and other unsolved crimes. New cases will be added frequently.

Information can be provided anonymously.

All cases in which PSP requests public assistance can be viewed at the following social media sites:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/PSPTips

Twitter: https://twitter.com/PSP_TIPS

