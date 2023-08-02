Local

Pennsylvania State Police searching for man who stole welder from Westmoreland County hardware store

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public’s help to find a man they say stole a welder from a local hardware store.

According to state police, the theft happened on July 20 just before 2 p.m.

A man caught on surveillance footage is seen taking a Vulcan Omnipro 220 out of the fire exit at a Harbor Freight.

The man fled in an unknown direction from the store, state police said.

The welder is valued at $1,149.99.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Trooper Wolford with Pennsylvania State Police in Westmoreland County at (724) 832-3288.

