Pennsylvania State Police searching for missing Burrell Township teen

By WPXI.com News Staff

Missing Addison Noramay

INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police in Indiana County are looking for a missing teen girl.

PSP says Addison Noramay, 14, ran away from her home on Airport Road in Burrell Township.

It’s unclear when she left or what she was last known to be wearing.

Anyone who sees Addison or has information about where she may be should call 911.

