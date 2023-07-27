Pennsylvania State Police searching for missing Marion Center woman

EAST MAHONING TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police in Indiana are looking for a woman reported missing out of the area of Marion Center.

According to state police, Sheila M. Rowley, 60, was reported missing by family members after she left her house along the 9000 block of Route 119 Highway North in East Mahoning Township Wednesday and hasn’t returned home.

Rowley is described as a white female who’s five feet, six inches tall and weighs 155 pounds.

Rowley has blue eyes and shoulder-length gray hair. She was last seen wearing a gray hoodie and black leggings with a flower print, state police said.

Anyone with information concerning her whereabouts is asked to immediately contact 911.

