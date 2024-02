The state police hockey team held its second annual hockey match against the Special Olympic Hockey Team of Allegheny County.

The match took place at Avalon Elementary School on Thursday.

“To be honest, we’ve had more fun playing this type of hockey than on actual ice,” said Trooper Rocco Gagliardi. “It’s just a really good connection.”

