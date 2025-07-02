Pennsylvania State Trooper with previous charges now also accused of assaulting infant, 2 children

LANCASTER COUNTY — A Pennsylvania state trooper who was previously charged with intimidating a witness is now accused of aggravated assault against an infant and two other children.

On Tuesday, Attorney General Dave Sunday announced charges against Christopher S. Young, 35, of Lancaster County.

Investigators said a child in Young’s care in September 2023 had to be taken to a hospital because of its injuries, beginning the investigation. That child required a hospital admission and physical therapy.

The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Integrity and Professional Standards and the Attorney General’s Office worked together on it to reveal what they say was a pattern of abuse by Young before and after the reported incident.

Young is accused of digging his chin into a child’s head multiple times, to the point where it caused a visible injury. Witnesses also said guns were accessible to the kids.

Pennsylvania State Police said he has been suspended without pay.

This is not Young’s first run-in with the law.

In March 2025, the Attorney General’s Office also filed charges against him for allegedly intimidating a witness. At that time, police say, he was repeatedly calling and texting a potential witness in the child abuse investigation.

Police said Young eventually went to the witness’s house, where he stayed in the woods with a gun and a knife.

“No one is above the law. The alleged actions by the defendant are deeply disturbing, and my office intends to hold him fully accountable,” Attorney General Sunday said. “When a sworn officer violates their oath, it is a stain on all officers who selflessly and professionally protect their communities.”

Young has a bail of $50,000.

