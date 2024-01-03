Pennsylvania Treasury’s fall unclaimed property auction makes record $298,000 in sales

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania’s fall unclaimed property auction brought in more money than any other unclaimed property auction.

Treasurer Stacy Garrity said the fall auction brought in more than $298,000. Those proceeds will remain available to the rightful owners to claim, no matter how much time passes.

“This is outstanding news, and we’re very pleased that the auction generated such an incredible result,” Treasurer Garrity said. “We work for at least three years to find the rightful owners of every item that comes to Treasury’s vault. But eventually, we do have to auction items to make room for incoming property.”

Garrity said more than 4,200 items were sold during the online auction at the end of October.

The item that sold for the most money was a collection of 25 early baseball tobacco cards, including Cy Young, Pennsylvania’s own Christy Mathewson and other Hall of Famers, at $27,000.

Other notable items sold include collectible coins, engagement rings and Vietnamese gold bars.

Any items not sold at the auction were returned to the Treasury and will be listed in future auctions.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group