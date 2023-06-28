Pennsylvania Turnpike expecting nearly 6 million travelers over Independence Day holiday

PENNSYLVANIA — The Pennsylvania Turnpike is predicting that almost six million motorists will be driving on the turnpike over the 4th of July.

According to the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission, 300,000 more cars are expected to be on the road compared to last year.

The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission said the Friday before the holiday will be the busiest day on the road, with 750,000 vehicle projected to be driving on the turnpike.

Here are the projected numbers of cars on the turnpike over the 10-day holiday period:

Friday, June 30: 750,000 vehicles

Saturday, July 1: 590,000 vehicles

Sunday, July 2: 510,000 vehicles

Monday, July 3: 540,000 vehicles

Tuesday, July 4: 390,000 vehicles

Wednesday, July 5: 670,000 vehicles

Thursday, July 6: 660,000 vehicles

Friday, July 7: 710,000 vehicles

Saturday, July 8: 570,000 vehicles

Sunday, July 9: 540,000 vehicles

The Pennsylvania Turnpike will have more patrols and safety teams throughout the roadway to ensure travelers get to their destinations safely. Additionally, maintenance and construction work will be suspended and all available lanes will be open in each direction starting at 5 a.m. on June 30 through 11 p.m. on July 9.

