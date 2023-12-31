People celebrate Ukrainian Christmas in Carnegie

CARNEGIE, Pa. — People gathered in Carnegie to celebrate Ukrainian Christmas and New Year’s traditions.

The event was an opportunity for people from all cultures to celebrate.

Visitors were able to feel positive as they participated in a Christmas carol sing-along and a nativity display.

There were a few somber moments as organizers encouraged people to remember the deaths of innocents who were killed in the ongoing two-year-long war between Ukraine and Russia.

“This isn’t military institutions or installations that they’re attacking, they’re attacking civilian buildings, infrastructure, light, heating,” said Stephen Haluszczak, president of the Ukrainian Cultural Humanitarian Institute.

The Ukrainian Cultural and Humanitarian Institute is accepting donations for victims.

Click here to learn more.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group